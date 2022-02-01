Tahoe family puts up $150,000 reward for info to help find victims' killer
Adrienne Spohr still remembers getting the call on that first Saturday in June, where she learned that both her parents had been shot by an intruder in their Tahoe-area home. “I remember being on the phone and I just collapsed on the floor,” Spohr said. “I don't think I've ever cried so hard in my life and been so hopeless.” Her dad, Gary Spohr, who she described as kind, caring, and someone who loved his family, died immediately after the June 5, 2021 shooting.