How Tahoe Blue Vodka came to be and what the owner does to give back to the area

The beauty of Lake Tahoe draws in millions of visitors each year to soak in the brilliance of the lake’s pristine waters. Most eventually go home, but on a one-day trip to the region two decades ago, Matt Levitt decided to stay. “It’s like visiting a national park but actually being able to live here — just the beauty, the snow-capped mountains….” Levitt said, explaining that it was nothing like the Washington D.C. suburb he grew up in. “It’s just so majestic and clear and pristine and so much different than what you usually see in cities in the suburbs. I think it was the contrast that really got me.” But Levitt has another thing he loves, and he decided to bottle it and turn it into a product based on the Tahoe lifestyle and crystal blue water of the lake — consistently voted the "best tasting drinking water in the country" — it's known for.

