Tackling climate change: 'African leaders are talking and not acting'
Developing nations bear the brunt of the climate crisis, even though they have the world's smallest carbon footprints. This is all the more consequential for indigenous populations, which often have more direct reliance on the natural environment. But are global leaders doing enough to alleviate the effects of climate change? A member of Chad's Mbororo pastoralist community, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim advocates for the inclusion of indigenous groups in climate change discussions. She joined us for Perspective.
