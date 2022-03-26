Taal Volcano Eruption Prompts Evacuation Recommendations

An eruption of Taal Volcano in the Philippines prompted evacuation recommendations by the national volcanology institute on March 26.

“Taal Volcano Main Crater generated a short-lived phreatomagmatic burst which was followed by nearly continuous phreatomagmatic activity that generated plumes 1500m accompanied by volcanic earthquake and infrasound signals,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The eruption prompted the institute to raise the alert status of Taal to Alert Level 3. The institute recommended certain areas near the volcano in the Batangas area evacuate due to the possibility of a tsunami.

This video posted to Twitter by @canyixingforme shows clouds emitting from the island volcano as seen from above. Credit: @canyixingforme via Storyful