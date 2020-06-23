'If We Can’t Sleep, You Won’t Sleep': New Yorkers Fed Up With Fireworks Gather at Mayor's Residence
New Yorkers fed up with the amount of illegal fireworks being set off this June gathered at Mayor Bill de Blasio’s residence on the night of June 22-23. Their message was summarized by Councilman Chaim Deutsch: “If we can’t sleep, you won’t sleep.”
Crowds of people at the Gracie Mansion chanted and honked their car horns, videos showed.
The city’s 311 system recorded 849 fireworks complaints between June 1 and June 14 this year, compared to just 21 during the same period last year, the New York Post reported. Credit: Councilman Deutsch via Storyful
