AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting guide

Pamela Maldonado gets you all set for the PGA tournament this weekend from world-famous Pebble Beach. She breaks down the odds-on favorites and her bets wagers.

PAM MALDONADO: Welcome to the Yahoo Sportsbook Daily. It is Wednesday, February 2nd. I am your betting guide, Pam Maldonado, here to preview my three favorite players for this week's PGA event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

Last year's event was a two-course rotation, but we are back to playing three. All players will have to rotate three courses between Thursday and Saturday, playing Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill, and Monterey Peninsula, followed by a cut before closing out the fourth round on Pebble Beach. Now Pebble and Spyglass, they are both par-72, while Monterey is a par-71. However, all three courses are under 7,000 yards.

The long drive hitters excelled last week for the Farmers Insurance Open, however for this week, I'm looking to the player that is more accurate off the tee, solid with their irons, and good around the greens. I'm also looking to those players with a great history in this event. Even though it is a rotating course, consistency is going to hold more weight.

Now for the top 5 odds, you have Patrick Cantlay at plus 650 favorite, followed by Daniel Berger, plus 1,100, who won this event last year, followed by Will Zalatoris, plus 1800, who just lost a playoff to Luke List to finish runner-up at last week's Farmers event, followed by Jason Day, plus 2000, and Jordan Spieth at plus 2000 as well.

Now the three players that I like for a top 20 and to sprinkle as an outright, starting with Jason Day. His odds are top 20, plus 100, top 10, plus 220, top 5, plus 400, and to win, 20 to 1. He did finish T3 at the Farmers Insurance Open and gaining strokes in every single category. In his last five here, he finished a T5, T2, T4, 4th, and a T7.

What I love about Jason Day is that he has a lot of positive energy coming into this event because in one recent interview, he did say that "I played in my first tournament in a long while without any pain." So you're telling me that we have a healthy Day, hoana green is his best surface, coming into this week with confidence and form. 100%, I'm buying in on Jason Day.

Kevin Streelman is the second player that I like. You can find his odds for a top 20 at plus 180, and to win at 50 to 1. He has a T14 or better in his last five events here. He finished T14, 6, T7, a 2nd, and a 13th last year. He doesn't have the best recent results, with two missed cuts and no top 20s in his last eight events, but for him, for Streelman, I'm definitely relying more on his event history, plus the fact that he has gained strokes in ball striking in back-to-back events and around the green in his last four.

The third player that I'm looking at is Maverick McNealy, top 20 plus 130, and to win, plus 2,500. He only has three top 20s in his last eight events, but you can pretty much say that McNealy is a California specialist. In his last three seasons, he has 99-under par in California events. Only Patrick Cantlay has done as well.

Since 2020, McNealy has six top 10s, two of those was a T5 and a runner-up here in back-to-back years. He also does really well on shorter courses with a T4 at the RBC Heritage and a T25 and T27 at the Zozo Championship and the Sony Open in Hawaii last month. McNealy did finish T30 last week at the Farmers, however the little bit, the glimmer of hope is that McNealy finished with a birdie and an eagle to close out his fourth round. Hopefully he can use some of that run good into this week.

Those are the three players that are worth a buy for this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jason Day, Kevin Streelman, and Maverick McNealy, all of which are getting plus money for a top 20, and all three are at least 20 to 1 for an outright win.

You can follow me on Twitter @pamelam35, and do make sure to follow all of our content over at the Yahoo Sportsbook.

Ariel Epstein will be back tomorrow on Yahoo Sportsbook Daily, but until then, goodbye and good luck with your bets.

