T.J. McConnell with an and one vs the Boston Celtics

The Canadian Press

Canada's Brooke Henderson is in one of the featured groups at the LPGA's Drive On Championship. The native of Smiths Falls, Ont., is paired with American star Nelly Korda and South Korea's Jin Young Ko, currently ranked No. 1 on the LPGA Tour. Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que., is also in the field at Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club in Gold Canyon, Ariz. She is paired with China's Ruoning Yin and Caroline Inglis of the United States. Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont., is paired with