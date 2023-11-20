T.J. McConnell with the hoop & harm

Donald Trump spoke to a rally of supporters about old claims that sex workers had once urinated on him on Saturday in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
In 2021, Ron Jeremy pleaded not guilty to over 30 counts of assault including 12 counts of forcible rape between the 1990's and 2019.
Other style standouts from the Formula 1 racing event include Lupita Nyong'o, Rihanna and Paris Hilton
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be “happy to accept” an invitation to spend Christmas with the Royal family at Sandringham, it has been reported.
Warren Buffett, one of the most successful investors in the world, has a reputation for his simple yet profound financial wisdom. Living Frugally: Adopting Lessons From the Great DepressionMore: How...
"The food looked very good. I wanted to have some, but they didn’t have any for me," the former president said
Actor Lily-Rose Depp just freed the nipple in a see-through top in a series of stunning photos shared on Instagram.
A royal insider has claimed that one senior royal foresaw Meghan’s early departure from the Royal Family
Residents in some of the city's leafier enclaves have gone decades without having to pick up fallen leaves thanks to a specialty collection service.But now — if they want the city to keep collecting — they'll need to do more than just rake."People are furious," said Coun. Stephen Holyday (Etobicoke Centre)."They've relied on this service and valued this very good service for many, many decades and it abruptly comes to an end."Since leaf burning was outlawed in the 1960s, residents in Etobicoke,
Hilton also sounded off on North's decision to dress up as Kim and Paris with a pal
Video shows Juneanne Fannell begging officers not to leave her
Jennifer Keller is happier now she is divorced and solo polyamorous. She has multiple partners but doesn't feel the pressure to be exclusive or move in together.
Justin Trudeau is facing an internal party rebellion in Canada amid concerns about the economy and his government’s poor poll ratings.
His son got to play in the snow and build igloos during a snow day. The school also sent less information to the family compared to US schools.
The anchor pushed back at Scott Gessler after he declared that the former president made one effort to "prevent" violence at the Capitol.
Getting a cut of steak perfectly tender doesn't have to be difficult. It can be easy if you follow one or more of these tips gathered from professional chefs.
An IDF combat helicopter firing at Hamas militants at the Nova festival massacre reportedly also hit partygoers.
Fans are freaking out at the kind gesture shared between the couple at dinner.
Ukrainian troops fighting through a stalemate notched a victory this week by securing a foothold on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, pushing Russian troops back from another front as Moscow struggles to make ground in its own offensive pushes across eastern Ukraine. Though Ukraine’s counteroffensive launched in June sparked hopes in the West of a breakthrough, the war has…
Actor Ryan Reynolds grew up with his three older brothers in Vancouver