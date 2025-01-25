T.J. McConnell with the 2 Pt

The QB, projected as a top-two pick ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, will not participate in practice or the game, but will meet with teams at the event.
With Opening Day less than nine weeks away, here are five early predictions for 2025.
Utah Hockey Club has three months to present more evidence and argue its case to win a trademark for "Yeti" or "Yetis."
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about Ichiro, C.C. Sabathia and Billy Wagner getting elected to the Hall of Fame, the Dodgers introducing Roki Sasaki and the Braves solidifying their lineup and outfield by signing Jurickson Profar.
The Sixers hit 21 3-pointers against the Cavs, led by Paul George's six and Eric Gordon shooting 4-for-4.
Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson has risen to the occasion after stepping into the spot occupied by the legendary Gregg Popovich.
It's time to honor the best performers from the season's first half.
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the catcher position.
Offensive line coach Chris Strausser has reportedly also been let go.
Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab react to the hirings of Pete Carroll as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach and Liam Coen as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach and preview the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills & Kansas City Chiefs.
The Commanders are 6-point underdogs at the Eagles and the Bills are 2-point underdogs at the Chiefs.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
Djokovic could not continue after losing a one-hour, 26-minute first set, 7–6.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
Quinn's second shot at being an NFL head coach is going incredibly well so far, and it's partly because of lessons from his previous stops.
Hunter's odds have recently dipped to +200 from +1500.
Madison Keys overwhelmed Iga Swiatek and will now play in her first Australian Open final.
Josh Allen is 0-3 against Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs.