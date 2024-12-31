T.J. McConnell with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks
T.J. McConnell (Indiana Pacers) with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 12/31/2024
Embiid has suffered orbital fractures on each side of his face during his career.
Scott Pianowski reveals the top-25 rostered players of championship-winning Yahoo Fantasy Public League teams.
On this week's episode of The Big Number, Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine dig deep into a stellar rookie season for Memphis Grizzlies big man Zach Edey. They help paint the picture of why Edey leads the discussion for Rookie of the Year in the NBA.
Alabama finishes the season at 9-4, failing to win at least 10 games for the first time since 2007.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy break down Saquon Barkley’s historic 2,000-yard season and debate whether the Eagles should let him chase Eric Dickerson’s rushing record. They also recap the Ravens’ dominant win over the Texans, Kyle’s 11.5-sack season milestone, and JD’s playoff-clinching performance for the Commanders. Plus, standout moments from Week 17, playoff implications, and bold predictions for an epic 2025.
Allen has started 114 straight games for the Bills dating back to 2018.
Sal Vetri identifies five players who were key to our wins — and downfalls — in the 2024 fantasy football season.
Notre Dame has struggled to keep up with the upper crust of college football in recent years. This year, it's trying to prove that's changed.
The Vikings-Lions matchup will set some records.
The 2024 fantasy season has come and gone and what a season it was. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to put the first bow on the season and provide the 10 lessons they learned from the 2024 season that they hope to apply in 2025. From the 'year of the RB' to rookie QBs that boomed and bust, the two recap every angle of the fantasy season:
Gunner Stockton will make his first start for the Bulldogs.
Is this the year the Ravens finally reach a Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson?
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
Can the Ducks beat the Buckeyes for a second time this season?
Rivera is set to be interviewed this week, while Ryan says he expects to speak with the team after the end of the season.
Minnesota should scare every NFC Super Bowl contender. The Vikings have their “freaking” quarterback, and he’s showing no signs of stopping this season’s improbable run of answers anytime soon.
In this episode of Inside Coverage, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab dive into the fallout from every game of Week 17 NFL action, from a looming monster matchup to a coaching decision that could change the landscape of the 2024 season.
Las Vegas and New York could use a new QB, and both Cam Ward (Miami) and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) are expected to go early in the draft. Now it's unclear if either will be around by the time those teams pick.
Russell had been moved to a bench role while Lakers coach JJ Redick looked for better defense in the lineup.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?