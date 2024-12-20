T.J. McConnell with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns
Embiid has suffered orbital fractures on each side of his face during his career.
Haliburton admitted to reporters that basketball was getting into "job territory" with the Pacers' slow start.
Gunner Stockton is in line to start for Georgia if Beck is out.
The Chargers got a surprise three points off a rare play.
Brown suffered a dislocated SC joint in his shoulder during preseason.
Just before the College Football Playoff kicks off, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Forde provide a final preview of the 12-team bracket. They discuss the potential for five to six different teams to have a chance at winning the national championship and share their betting picks for each game.
The new College Football Playoff is here.
Others won championships or Olympic medals, but only Caitlin Clark lifted two sports to unseen heights in a single year.
While 2024 was an incredible year in sports, it was also one that saw the deaths of so many legends — some beloved, some polarizing, but all who undoubtedly made their mark on sports history.
The Broncos and the Chargers kick off Week 16 with their playoff hopes (and those of fantasy football managers) on the line.
Did you get bumped from the fantasy football playoffs? It could be the perfect time to explore the world of fantasy hoops with these tips from analyst Dan Titus.
The 12-team playoff kicks off Friday night in South Bend.
Caroline Fenton & Adam Breneman break down each of the four, first round, College Football Playoff games for this upcoming weekend.
Patrick Mahomes left last week’s win over the Browns early, and he was diagnosed with a “mild” high ankle sprain.
The ruling allows the teams to compete as chartered teams in 2025 as their lawsuit against NASCAR proceeds.
The series will reportedly feature 10 of the conference's teams, but top programs Georgia, Texas and Alabama opted out of it.
It’s been a bad week for Doug Gottlieb, who got into a social media spat with ESPN’s Adam Schefter days before Wednesday’s loss.
Perez finished eighth in the standings as teammate Max Verstappen won his fourth consecutive title and Red Bull finished third in the constructor's standings.
After railing against the expanded CFP, Dabo Swinney and Clemson are now benefitting most from it. They're still alive and have another chance to stun the college football world at Texas.
Dalton Del Don examines five fantasy stars with different reasons to give us concern when we need them most.