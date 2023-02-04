T.J. McConnell with a 2-pointer vs the Sacramento Kings
T.J. McConnell (Indiana Pacers) with a 2-pointer vs the Sacramento Kings, 02/03/2023
T.J. McConnell (Indiana Pacers) with a 2-pointer vs the Sacramento Kings, 02/03/2023
Kyrie Irving is in the final season of a four-year, $136.4 million deal. His tenuous tenure includes his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Nets, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. It's been a volatile season for Irving which started with controversy that led to a suspension. Irving and the team managed to overcome a dysfunctional ...
Things turned ugly during Thursday's Cavaliers-Grizzlies game. Memphis' Dillon Brooks was suspended in the aftermath.
HoopsHype breaks down some of the biggest All-Star snubs for the 2022-23 season.
HoopsHype breaks down the 15 best NBA trade deadline acquisitions in league history.
The Blues have spent more than £500million since the summer, raising questions over how they will meet Financial Fair Play requirements.
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years
The Clippers led as much as 21, but Giannis Antetokounmpo's 54 points was enough to lead the Bucks to a 106-105 win over Los Angeles on Thursday.
Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones said "we don’t want teams without quarterbacks in these games where 50 million people are watching.”
The Boston Bruins are off to an impressive start and could threaten the NHL record for most victories in a season.
The guilty plea and its dismissal revolve around a confrontation Nick Kyrgios had with ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari in January 2021
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball crew unveils their shortstop rankings for 2023.
The Clippers have been exploring deals for a point guard that could involve trading John Wall, who says he might not be the best fit with the team.
The tennis legend said she felt the moment Smith slapped Chris Rock live on stage at the 94th Academy Awards "overshadowed" the greatness of King Richard.
VANCOUVER — Lopsided losses. A heavily critiqued coaching change. Jerseys on the ice. Vancouver Canucks faithful have seen it all during yet another disappointing season — and several say they're frustrated not only with the on-ice performance, but with a lack of answers from the team's front office. “We’re stuck in a state of perpetual mediocrity and it’s extremely frustrating because hope is disappearing," said fan Andrew Melo. Ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, the Canucks vowed to make a playoff
TORONTO — Saskatchewan Roughriders Darnell Sankey and Anthony Lanier II will be among the CFL players entering the league's negotiation window this weekend. Sankey, a middle linebacker, and Lanier, a defensive lineman, are both slated to become CFL free agents Feb. 14. They could still re-sign with Saskatchewan but, according to two league sources, neither will before Sunday when the negotiation window opens. Sankey, 28, registered a CFL-leading 120 tackles last season, his first with Saskatchew
Joe Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati last month.
Rob Gronkowski opened up to PEOPLE about his longtime friendship with Tom Brady and mentioned one specific prank during their time on the New England Patriots
Curling Canada says it is opening up its pregnancy exemption eligibility to all teams competing at next year's Canadian women's and men's championships, with the announcement coming a day after the organization came under fire for limiting the exemption to just the top five teams in the rankings. In a release issued Thursday evening, Curling Canada said the expanded rule will take effect for the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary and will also be applied for the 2024 Brier in Regina.
The Yahoo fantasy baseball analysts rank the third basemen for 2023 draft season!