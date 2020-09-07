Systemic racism? A reality for many African-Americans

Following the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a White police officer in the US state of Minneapolis back in May, the US erupted in protests as hundreds of thousands of people, regardless of skin colour, took to the streets to call for justice and police reform. But since then, Black Lives Matter protests have continued and other African-Americans have been killed or seriously injured by police forces. Do African-Americans face systemic racism? Our US correspondents Fanny Allard, Matthieu Mabin and Kethevane Gorjestani report.