Syria's National Orchestra performs online during lockdown

Syria's National Symphony goes online

Location: Damascus, Syria

With the Opera House closed

Courtesy: Missak Baghboudarian

44 musicians from Syria's National Orchestra

played from home instead

(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) CONDUCTOR OF THE SYRIAN NATIONAL SYMPHONY, MISSAK BAGHBOUDARIAN, SAYING:

"It is both a pleasant and sad feeling, it is nice that we are presenting something to audiences. I must immerse myself in the experience, my expressions must be appropriate for the concert. But deep down inside I feel sad because I'm not on stage."