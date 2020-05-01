Syria's National Orchestra performs online during lockdown
Syria's National Symphony goes online
Location: Damascus, Syria
With the Opera House closed
Courtesy: Missak Baghboudarian
44 musicians from Syria's National Orchestra
played from home instead
(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) CONDUCTOR OF THE SYRIAN NATIONAL SYMPHONY, MISSAK BAGHBOUDARIAN, SAYING:
"It is both a pleasant and sad feeling, it is nice that we are presenting something to audiences. I must immerse myself in the experience, my expressions must be appropriate for the concert. But deep down inside I feel sad because I'm not on stage."