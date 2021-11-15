Syrian migrant brothers rescued at Poland border

Thousands of migrants have travelled to Belarus in the hope of crossing into the European Union (EU), only to find themselves trapped on the border in freezing conditions.

Reuters witnesses said brothers Kader, 39 and Loas, 41, from Homs, were almost unconscious and too tired to speak when medics arrived to help them near the village of Topczykaly. The surname of the two brothers has not been released.

The ambulance and Polish police arrived at the scene shortly after.

Officials said the brothers, who had spent four days in the forest, were being taken to hospital.