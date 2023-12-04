Syracuse, South Florida to clash in 10th Boca Raton Bowl
Syracuse, South Florida to clash in 10th Boca Raton Bowl
Syracuse, South Florida to clash in 10th Boca Raton Bowl
The Michigan Wolverines will play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2024 Rose Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal. See Michigan's reaction.
NFL officials opted to eject 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw after he made contact with Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro following a play Sunday.
The CFP decision to take one-loss Alabama over unbeaten FSU wasn’t just imperfect. It stinks and is downright shady, dripping with SEC favoritism.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel has fired special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman after the Titans had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdow n followed by the punter suffering a season-ending injury on his next punt attempt. Vrabel announced the rare in-season coaching change Monday with Tom Quinn taking over for the rest of this season. The move comes after the Titans (4-8) lost second-year punter Ryan Stonehouse to an injured left leg. Vrabel said Stonehouse will need
The Chargers were bad in Sunday's 6-0 victory, but at least they could point across the field and say, "we're not those guys."
McCord threw for over 3,000 yards in his first season as Ohio State's starter.
Here’s what Travis Kelce said to Patrick Mahomes after the loss in Green Bay — and why it needed to be said.
Taylor Swift has been called a good luck charm for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. But her NFL attendance Sunday wasn't enough for Kansas City.
Morikawa's third-round score at the fourth hole was changed to a triple-bogey 7.
College Football Playoff expansion is coming next year. But what if it was 12 teams this season? A look at what the field would have looked like.
Don't expect the two-way superstar to announce who he's signing with like LeBron James did with "The Decision."
Two members of the Packers fan royalty had quite the interaction Sunday when "Frozen Tundra Man" had the perfect gift for Simone Biles.
LIV has a finite amount of time to succeed, which is why a get like Rahm is appealing to the point of necessity.
On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here. ___ The Patriot Way has lost its direction. Robert Kraft’s once-proud franchise is a disaster and Bill Belichick can’t fix it because he contributed to the mess. The New England Patriots fell to 2-10 following a 6-0 loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers that saw their offensive futility sink to historic levels. They couldn’t score with Bailey Zappe at quarterback just like they could
Until Saturday, Georgia's last loss came to Alabama in the 2021 SEC title game.
Two-time AL MVP will likely command a record-breaking contract in MLB free agency. Here's who's reportedly in the running, plus a wild card choice.
With the final week of the fantasy football regular season upon us, here are five players to add from the waiver wire for that final playoff push.
Most athletes with an injury list as long and detailed as Tiger Woods would be long retired from professional sport. Woods, however, is different to most athletes.
Trey McBride wouldn't be denied his touchdown for long, though.
Stiff competition and questionable officiating led to some unexpected reactions.