Syracuse, South Florida to clash in 10th Boca Raton Bowl

The Canadian Press

On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here. ___ The Patriot Way has lost its direction. Robert Kraft’s once-proud franchise is a disaster and Bill Belichick can’t fix it because he contributed to the mess. The New England Patriots fell to 2-10 following a 6-0 loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers that saw their offensive futility sink to historic levels. They couldn’t score with Bailey Zappe at quarterback just like they could