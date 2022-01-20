Sylvia Hoffman | Beijing 2022 Olympic Profile

Yahoo Sports Canada Videos
Following their playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Dallas Cowboys have now lost 11 straight postseason games, over a 26-year stretch since their last Super Bowl victory. This string of defeats has lead to comparisons with the Maple Leafs, who last playoff series win was in 2004, but is this a fair association given that heartbreak in Toronto really stretches all the way back to 1967? Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.