Their faces dot Main Street in Sykesville—-those with roots there who have served or who are still on active duty in the U.S. military, like Retired Navy Chief Petty Officer David Dudek. “It was truly an honor and they turned around and sent me an email and said, ‘Hey, your picture is going to be up on the telephone pole and I was very proud and my kids were ecstatic,” said Dudek, “I think my wife started crying.” The pandemic delayed plans for the Hometown Heroes banners and drove up the costs of launching the program, but the Downtown Sykesville Connection never gave up on its plan to honor them. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/voiceforveterans/hometown-heroes-sykesville-honors-those-who-serve-in-military