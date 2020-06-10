Sydney Whale Watchers Record Spectacular Breaches on First Trip of the Season

Whale watchers in Sydney, Australia, were gifted some early season drama when humpback whales were spotted breaching in the waters of Botany Bay on June 6.

According to Wild About Whales, a website dedicated to the mammals, humpback whales migrate from waters near Antarctica to the warmer climate off the coast of Australia during the Southern Hemisphere’s winter months.

A video, posted on Facebook by a local whale-watching company, shows dolphins accompanying the whales in the water. It was the company’s first trip of the whale season, which extends from May to November. Credit: Jonas Liebschner via Storyful