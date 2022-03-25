Sydney Swan Fans Flood Field After AFL Star Kicks 1,000th Goal

Australian Football League (AFL) fans flooded Sydney Cricket Ground stadium in Sydney, Australia on Friday, March 25, following a significant milestone for Sydney Swans star Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin.

The Swans forward scored his 1,000th career goal during a home game against the Geelong Cats and became only the sixth AFL player in history to reach the milestone.

Before the game, Franklin started with 996 goals to his name and achieved the feat with his fourth goal in Friday’s game.

This footage, filmed and posted to Twitter by @carlafiorenzo, shows jubilant scenes in Sydney on Friday night. Credit: @carlafiorenzo via Storyful