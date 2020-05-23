Sydney Surfers Brave Monster Waves as Huge Swell Batters Coastline

Surfers off Ben Buckler – north of Bondi Beach in Sydney – braved monster waves as powerful swells hit the New South Wales coast on May 23.

The Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales had tweeted that the surf in the area was dangerous – but that didn’t stop local surfer Ed Womersley from enjoying the waves, as this video shows.

Daniel Wilkinson, who recorded the footage, told Storyful the conditions were “shred city”, adding: “Monster waves in Sydney as Ed Womersley carves it up.”

Local media reported the possibility of the “biggest surf in more than a decade” with waves of up to six metres in size. Credit: Daniel Wilkinson via Storyful