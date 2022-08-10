Sydney Opera House turns pink for Olivia Newton-John

STORY: The sails of the Sydney landmark were lit up at sunset to honour the iconic singer, actress and activist who performed at the venue.

Newton-John was born in Cambridge, England in 1948, and went on to win four Grammy awards and numerous American Music Awards as well as to star in the film adaptation of the musical 'Grease'.

When Newton-John was six, her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, she died on Monday (August 8) at her ranch in California.