Sydney Housemates Think Up Creative Fitness Hacks During Coronavirus Shutdown

Desperate times call for desperate measures — and when their local gym was closed due to coronavirus restrictions, a group of Sydney housemates was forced to get creative on March 29.

Liz Grey, Emily Chancellor and Taz Sheppard, who live together in the Sydney suburb of Stanmore, stepped up to the challenge by creating their own exercise hacks.

The video shows the flatmates working up a sweat as they attempt to ski in their lounge room using cushions, bobsled through their hallway on an ironing board and cycle outside on their backs.

As of midnight, March 30, gatherings in Australia were restricted to two people in a further attempt to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Residents were advised to only leave their homes for daily exercise or for other essential reasons. Credit: @lizgreyt via Storyful