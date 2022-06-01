Sydney Harbour Landmarks Illuminated as Stunning Light Festival Returns After Covid Hiatus

Vivid Sydney returned to the city’s event calendar with a stunning display of illuminated landmarks and a record-breaking drone show on May 29.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 Vivid Sydney was back with more than 200 events celebrating the essence of city’s soul including its diversity, beauty, resilience, First Nations culture, and vibrant creative community, organisers said.

Sydney resident Kate Tan captured the mesmerising harbour-side festival through a range of timelapse videos showing famous Circular Quay landmarks, like the Opera House. Credit: Kate Tan via Storyful

