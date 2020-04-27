Sydney Fisherman Observes Social Distancing by Using Drone from Balcony

A crafty drone pilot in Sydney did not let COVID-19 social distancing rules stop him from fishing, snagging a small whiting after flying the drone from his balcony.

Taking advantage of his waterfront location, the man attached a fishing line to his drone and sent it to the water at Dolls Point in the city’s south.

After thirty minutes and a couple of looks from startled walkers, the whiting was reeled in and brought up back to the balcony.

The man returned the fish to water as the catch was too small to be eaten under state fishing rules. Credit: RAW edits via Storyful