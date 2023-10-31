Sydney Firefighters Rescue Kitten Stuck in Car Dashboard

Footage captured the moment firefighters rescued a kitten from the dashboard of a car in Sydney, Australia, after it became stuck during a car trip home on October 29.

In a statement from Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW), it said the kitten was being driven home for the first time by its new owner when the animal “made a run for it, scampering behind the dashboard where it got stuck”.

The video shows firefighters carefully taking apart the dash of the Holden sedan to free the uninjured, ginger kitten.

The kitten – now named “Dashi” as a result of its ordeal – was returned safely to its thankful owner. Credit: Fire and Rescue NSW via Storyful