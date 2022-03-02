Sydney Creek Overflows as Deluge Brings Deadly Flooding to New South Wales

New South Wales Deputy Premier Paul Toole warned in a briefing to Sydney residents that they faced a “tough night” ahead as flooding continued on March 2.

Footage uploaded by Crystal Elizabeth Validakis-Betar shows a creek running into the Cooks River overflowing on Wednesday evening.

New South Wales State Emergency Services warned on Facebook that the river was likely to flood at high tide and into Thursday morning.

Local media reported that residents in northwest Sydney were urged to evacuate on Wednesday night.

Paul Toole said in a briefing that “This is going to be a tough night.”

According to Australian media, at least four people have died in the floods in New South Wales. At least 10 people were reported to have died in Queensland. Credit: Crystal Elizabeth Validakis-Betar via Storyful