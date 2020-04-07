Sydney Airport Deserted as Coronavirus Pandemic Halts Air Travel

Sydney Airport’s domestic terminal was deserted on April 7 as the coronavirus pandemic forced the virtual shutdown of air travel.

Australia’s major international aviation companies suspended international travel and drastically cut domestic routes as demand plummeted and the country’s states shut their borders to non-residents.

Queensland restricted interstate travel on April 3 Western Australia closed its border to any arrivals from midnight on April 5.

There were 5,844 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia on April 7, and 42 people had died from the virus across the country. Credit: shodaishintani via Storyful