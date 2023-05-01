Swollen River Swallows Bridge in Maine as Flash Flooding Warned

Maine’s Carrabassett River was swollen by floodwater on Monday, May 1, as flash flooding threatened parts of the state, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

This footage was captured by Travis Chandler near his home in Carrabassett Valley. It shows the river flowing over a bridge near a neighbor’s property.

Flood warnings were in place along the Kennebec, Carrabassett, Pemigewasset, Saco and Presumpscot rivers in Maine and New Hampshire throughout Monday, the NWS said.

The severe weather left thousands of residents without power on Monday, local media reported. Credit: Travis Chandler via Storyful