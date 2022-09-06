Swollen River Rages in Gyeongju as Typhoon Hinnamnor Makes Landfall

Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall in the South Korean city of Geoje early on September 6, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Hinnamnor was travelling 110km south-southwest of Ulleungdo by Tuesday morning, the KMA said, prompting widespread weather warnings for southern parts of the country for strong winds, large swells, and flooding.

More than 3,400 people in landslide and flood-prone areas in South Gyeongsang and South Jeolla provinces as well as Busan were evacuated for safety concerns, according to local reports.

This footage shows a gushing river in Gyeongju on Tuesday morning. Credit: sigore_deuk via Storyful

