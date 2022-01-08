Swollen Chehalis River Basin Floods Southwest Washington

Heavy flooding caused the temporary shutdown of a section of Interstate 5 south of Olympia, Washington, on Friday, January 7, as the Chehalis River Basin grew swollen from recent torrential rains and snow melt.

The Washington State Department of Transportation halted traffic on a 20-mile stretch of the highway, between Grand Mount south to the Chehalis area, for several hours before reopening it on Friday afternoon.

The part of Interstate 5 that was closed passes through Centralia, Washington, where heavy flooding was reported. This drone footage, recorded by Dale T Hylton, shows flooding along the Skookumchuck River, which feeds into the Chehalis River, at the northern reaches of Centralia. Credit: Dale T Hylton via Storyful