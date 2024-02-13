Swizz Beatz Defends Wife Alicia Keys' Vocal Performance at 2024 Super Bowl: 'We Don't Do Negative Vibes'
"Y'all talking about the wrong damn thing," said Beatz after viewers criticized Keys' performance of "If I Ain't Got You" on Sunday
"Y'all talking about the wrong damn thing," said Beatz after viewers criticized Keys' performance of "If I Ain't Got You" on Sunday
In a nutshell? Lots.
The family of four celebrated the big win, which makes two in a row for quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end had a harsh message for his coach in a chaotic moment on the sidelines in the second quarter.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shook off a frustrating first half and held up his end of the bargain for girlfriend Taylor Swift. Kelce finished with nine receptions for 93 yards, including a crucial catch with less than one minute remaining in overtime, to help the Chiefs win their second straight Super Bowl with a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. One play after Kelce’s reception put the Chiefs on the 3-yard line, Patrick Mahomes found Meco
This is what we call a flawless finish
What Patrick Mahomes said inside the Chiefs huddle — before the drive that won the Super Bowl — illustrated his mettle.
The "Late Show" host called out one of the league's most severe problems in his postgame Super Bowl monologue.
Super Bowl 58 was briefly disrupted when two fans ran on the field during the run of play between the Chiefs and 49ers.
The cartoon character's pointed one-liner had viewers in stitches during Nickelodeon's Super Bowl broadcast.
The Chiefs’ star defensive lineman said the 49ers were “crazy” for taking the ball first in overtime at Super Bowl LVIII.
Take a look inside the Chiefs locker room following their victory in Super Bowl LVIII.
Rowdy galleries and hecklers rankled golfers like Zach Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Billy Horschel on Saturday at TPC Scottsdale
The two kissed and danced the night away after Kansas City's big win in Las Vegas
The San Francisco 49ers praised Brock Purdy's leadership and Jauan Jennings stepping up despite Super Bowl 58 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The coach celebrated his second consecutive NFL championship with a fast food favorite
Golfweek has learned this veteran caddie has been chosen by Woods for the plum assignment at Riviera.
Tom Brady is expected to purchase a 7% stake in the Raiders.
Taylor Swift finally made it to Super Bowl LVIII and was seen arriving hand in hand with her friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice. Video of Swift’s arrival and subsequent appearances have gone viral on social media as the excitement grows for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Concerns …
Several Niners players had no idea both teams get a possession in playoff overtime.
It’s unclear whether she’s a noted 49ers fan, but she is football royalty, having triumphed during the halftime show in 2017.