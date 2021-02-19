Switzerland sets out exit strategy for easing coronavirus restrictions
Switzerland has set out its plans for the gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions, including the re-opening of non-essential shops, museums and libraries from March 1st.
The Raptors beat the Bucks with relative ease for the second straight time, leading from start to finish with contributions coming from everywhere.
Auston Matthews scored twice to increase his NHL-leading goal total to 16 and added two helpers as the Maple Leafs crushed the Senators 7-3 on Thursday night.
An MGM bettor put a cool $110K on the Kyle Lowry-less Raptors to cover versus the Bucks on Thursday, and they are eating well tonight.
The NBA announced its starters for the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on Thursday to little surprise.
“It’s something his family wanted to do to get answers to some of their questions.”
The commissioner cited fan engagement as the NBA's motivation to hold the controversial game, saying "it feels like the right thing to do."
Coach Nick Nurse said the Raptors planned to hold Lowry out of both Thursday's game in Milwaukee and Friday's game at Minnesota, and then reassess.
More than a year before his MLB debut, Tatis signed away a portion of his career earnings.
Expectations have changed significantly for the Toronto Blue Jays since Charlie Montoyo was named manager after the 2018 season.
An attorney for more than 50 wrestler argues that WWE knew the brain damage risks of wrestling and didn't inform its wrestlers.
GM Doug Armstrong says there are as many as 11 players already penciled in to make Canada's Olympic men's team in 2022. So let's investigate.
The Montreal Canadiens have struggled to find the back of the net of late after starting the season on a tear.
On the back of an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks, is it time for the Raptors to commit to a small-ball lineup?
Connor McDavid has had setbacks in his career, but his influence has only ever grown stronger.
Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don are back with an all-new episode of the Fantasy Football Forecast!
Mike Emrick spent decades narrating hockey's biggest moments happening live in front of him. That's also how “Doc" wants to experience a documentary about his life and career. NBC will air “Doc Emrick — The Voice of Hockey” Sunday afternoon after a second NHL outdoor game at Lake Tahoe. The program will feature more than a dozen current and former broadcasters sharing their thoughts on the now-retired play-by-play broadcaster. Emrick did interviews for the special but asked the network not to tell him anything in advance, so he can enjoy it like a gift. “It's like a present,” Emrick said Tuesday from his Michigan home. “They’re doing a really nice thing for me, and I would rather not ask a lot of questions about, well, what are you getting me for Christmas?” NBC Sports got Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby, Martin Brodeur, T.J. Oshie and many others to weigh in on Emrick, who was the voice of the the sport in the United States before putting down the headset this past fall. Crosby says Emrick was a legend when they first met in 2005 and that “he describes exactly what you’re feeling in that moment as a player.” Emrick doesn't know how he'll feel when he and his wife, Joyce, sit down to watch the special Sunday. He knows only what he has seen on promos and what producer Vinny Costello showed him while interviewing him at the McMorran Place theatre in Port Huron. Even that process was a lot to Emrick, who watched as NBC Sports crew members spent an hour constructing a track on which to wheel a camera back and forth. He recalled a cruise retired player Dave Brown went on many years ago and his feeling watching a chef make crepes. “He said, ‘It seems like a lot of trouble to go to for pancakes,’” Emrick said. “And that sort of struck me. ... They were doing an awful lot, and it was very kind of them to do. I’ll enjoy whatever it is they do because I trust them implicitly with it." Beyond what should be a surprise — appearances by longtime broadcast partner Glenn “Chico” Resch and footage of Emrick honouring mentor Bob Chase for his 90th birthday — are things he does know about. Emrick laughs at analyst Bill Clement's impressions and also gets to re-do the biggest call of his career he'd want back: missing the puck going in the net on Patrick Kane's Stanley Cup-winning overtime goal in 2010. “Chicago has won its first championship since 1961!” Emrick says in his mulligan. Asked why he wanted to be kept in the dark on the story about him, Emrick naturally has a comparison from his career. Talking to George Armstrong many years ago in Toronto, Emrick asked the 1967 Cup-winning Maple Leafs captain if he'd ever been to the Hockey Hall of Fame and was told no, because he wouldn't want someone to walk in and see him looking at himself. "I would rather other people tend to things like this rather than me standing around wanting to know what they’re doing," Emrick said. “It’ll be interesting to watch.” ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press
ATLANTA — The NBA had done a lot of things right during the pandemic. Not this time. For absolutely no justifiable reason other than boosting its bottom line, the NBA is going through with dubious plans to stage a made-for-TV All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7. Yep, the league is holding an exhibition game — a totally unnecessary contest — while the country is still in the grips of a deadly virus. The NBA is trying to sell this as some sort of altruistic pursuit, joining the players' union in pledging to donate more than $2.5 million to support historically black colleges and universities, as well as communities impacted by COVID-19. “The All-Star Game will honour the vital role HBCUs play in our communities and focus attention and resources on COVID-19 relief, particularly for the most vulnerable,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement filled with such spin it left us a bit dizzy. He failed to mention that his league — which has 30 franchises worth an average of more than $2 billion each — could've made that sort of donation from its spare change jar. The Pandemic All-Star Game is nothing more than a money grab, an attempt by the league to mitigate its financial losses amid the coronavirus pandemic. Led by the biggest star of them all, the players saw through the charade as soon as the idea was floated a few weeks ago. LeBron James, who has played in 16 All-Star Games and will again be a captain for this one, called it “a slap in the face” to the players. Two-time reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said he would much prefer to have a few days off. “If they tell us we’re going to show up, then we’ve got to do our job,” the Milwaukee Bucks megastar said when the subject first came up. “I will show up and set the right example. But at the end of the day, I don't want to do it.” This is a major misstep by a league that drew much-deserved kudos last summer for setting up a stringent bubble inside Walt Disney World, allowing it to complete the regular season and the playoffs without so much as a single positive test. The NBA also managed to deftly navigate the social justice protests that roiled America, staving off a possible player boycott by listening to their concerns and embracing the cause. But this season has been a struggle. Without a bubble, 30 games have already been postponed because COVID-19 protocols. Teams are playing in largely empty arenas because it's simply not safe enough to allow large crowds. This year's All-Star Game, which was supposed to be held in Indianapolis, was initially called off because the league recognized the folly of attempting to hold its biggest party — a city-wide, weekend-long celebration — in the midst of a highly contagious virus that has caused so much heartache. But that all changed as the league tallied up its financial losses from the first two months of the season. The All-Star Game was a way to mitigate the damage, giving valued TV partner Turner Sports one of its signature events — even though it comes without all the usual bells and whistles. No parties are planned. Only about 1,500 fans — representing local HBCUs and essential workers — will be allowed at 17,000-seat State Farm Arena for the game, which also will feature a skills competition beforehand and a Slam Dunk competition at halftime. This will be an All-Star Game catering strictly to those watching at home, an audience that Silver estimates at 130 million around the globe. But the players' clear disdain for playing the game — not to mention all those empty seats — will undoubtedly suck much of the joy from the antics we've grown to love. The outrageous shots. The dizzying dunks. The good-natured trash talk. “The ultimate experience of the weekend isn’t there,” Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal said. “It’s mainly for the fans, for entertainment.” Even so, Silver insists a watered-down All-Star Game is better than no All-Star Game. “All-Star is a part of our league, no different than the games we play,” he said Thursday night during an interview on TNT. “It begins and ends with the fans. This is an event our fans love to see. They love to see the players come together. “But,” he added ruefully, “nothing comes without controversy during a pandemic.” Silver said he's not overly concerned about the league's best players contracting the virus during their brief time in Atlanta, since they will be confined to a bubble similar to the one that worked so well in Orlando. He's probably right about that one. A bigger risk is reckless fans converging on Atlanta by the thousands to take part in impromptu parties, the kind that gridlocked the city the last time it hosted the All-Star Game in 2003. Clearly concerned about the threat of a super-spreader event, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms did her best to turn people away with a hefty dose of Southern inhospitality. “I have shared my concerns related to public health and safety with the NBA and Atlanta Hawks,” she said. "We are in agreement that this is a made-for-TV event only, and people should not travel to Atlanta to party.” The mayor pointed out there will be “no NBA-sanctioned events open to the public” and strongly encouraged local bars and nightclubs “not to host events in the city related to this game.” Given the way so many Americans have flaunted COVID-19 guidelines, good luck with that request. In the meantime, the NBA is carrying on with this ludicrous event. Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, whose team has been playing its home games in Tampa because of virus-related travel restrictions in Canada, spoke carefully when asked about the wisdom of playing the All-Star Game. “It's obviously going to be different this year,” Nurse said. "I trust our leaders know what they’re doing and leave it at that.” Silver & Co. have done a lot of things right. This time, though, they got it all wrong. ___ Paul Newberry is a sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at pnewberry(at)ap.org or at https://twitter.com/pnewberry196 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry ___ AP Sports Writers Steve Megargee in Milwaukee and Stephen Whyno in Washington contributed to this column. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Paul Newberry, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — James Harden scored 23 points, Joe Harris added 21 with six 3-pointers and the Brooklyn Nets routed the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 109-98 Thursday night for their season-best fifth straight victory. Kyrie Irving had 16 points and seven rebounds as Brooklyn easily won this matchup of NBA title contenders and improved to 4-0 on a five-game West Coast road trip even without Kevin Durant, who missed his third straight game with a strained left hamstring. Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 15 points and hit five of the 18 3-pointers by the Nets, who pulled away comfortably in the second half. Anthony Davis and Dennis Schröder sat out for Los Angeles, leaving the defending champions without two of their top three scorers. LeBron James scored his 35,000th career point while getting 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers. Kyle Kuzma added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Los Angeles, which lost for only the second time in 10 games. Davis missed his second straight game after aggravating his strained right calf and Achilles last weekend. The Lakers also played without Schröder, a late scratch under the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Along with their longest overall winning streak in two years, the Nets have won four straight road games for the first time since December 2008. They've also got seven straight wins over Western Conference opponents for their longest streak since November 2006, and their three straight wins over the Lakers at Staples Center is the longest run in franchise history. TIP-INS Nets: DeAndre Jordan had seven points and eight rebounds in the longtime Clippers centre's latest return to Staples Center. ... Brooklyn improved to 10-1 against teams above .500. Lakers: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored nine points on his 28th birthday. ... Wesley Matthews went to the locker room in the second quarter after a collision with Landry Shamet. LEBRON'S MILESTONE James became the third player in NBA history with 35,000 points on a free throw in the final minute of the first half. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) and Karl Malone (36,928) had hit the milestone previously, and both Hall of Famers were older at the time than James, who was also the youngest in NBA history to 5,000 points, 10,000 points, 20,000 points and 30,000 points. James also recorded his 30th straight game with at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists, matching the NBA record shared by himself in 2018 and Oscar Robertson in 1964. James received his 17th consecutive All-Star invitation earlier in the day and was named a captain for the game, along with Durant. UP NEXT Nets: Visit Clippers on Sunday. Lakers: Host Heat on Saturday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Greg Beacham, The Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ryan Hartman and Kevin Fiala scored 38 seconds apart in the first period, Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 16 shots and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Thursday night. Marcus Foligno added a power-play goal for the Wild, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Minnesota was playing its second game since having its season paused for two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols. Sam Steel scored for Anaheim, which has dropped three of its last four. John Gibson made 24 saves. Hartman forced Anaheim's Jacob Larsson into a turnover near the blue line in the Anaheim zone, skated into the left circle and buried a wrist shot past Gibson at 7:27 for his second of the season. Fiala then scored his fourth goal in the last six games, putting in the rebound of a loose puck in front of the net at 8:05. Steel got Anaheim within 2-1 , scoring in his second straight game. Steel took a pass from Danton Heinen inside the slot and then sent a backhander past Kahkonen's glove side and into the upper right corner of the goal with eight minutes remaining in the second period. Foligno put Minnesota back up by two goals with 3:45 remaining in the game on a one-timer after a centring pass by Zach Parise for his second of the season. It was the fourth power-play goal for the Wild, who came into the game with the worst unit in the league at 6.7%. GETTING HEALTHIER Minnesota's forwards Nick Bonino and Nico Sturm, along with defencemen Ian Cole and Jared Spurgeon played in their first games since clearing COVID-19 protocols. Earlier in the day, Jonas Brodin, Victor Rask, Carson Soucy and Cam Talbot were removed from the COVID-19 list. Goalie Andrew Hammond was added, becoming the 15th Minnesota player to appear on the list. OPENING SALVO Four of Hartman’s 11 goals since joining the Wild last season have been first goals of the game. TOUGH NIGHT Anaheim didn’t register a shot on goal until there was 3:36 remaining in the first period and had only 16 in the game. The Ducks couldn’t manage any despite having a five-on-three advantage for 1:06 in the first. UP NEXT The teams meet again on Saturday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Reedy, The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jimmy Butler had 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his third consecutive triple-double, and the Miami Heat beat the Sacramento Kings 118-110 on Thursday night. Bam Adebayo also had a triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds to help Miami to its first win in Sacramento in nearly five years. Tyler Herro scored 27 points and Kelly Olynyk added a season-high 22 points and seven rebounds. Already the only player in franchise history with triple-doubles in consecutive games after doing it against the Clippers and Warriors, Butler made it three in a row with season-highs in assists and rebounds against the Kings. One day after blowing a 15-point halftime lead and losing to the Warriors in overtime, the Heat built another early big lead and this time held on against the short-handed and sloppy Kings. Miami led by 23 points in the third before Sacramento made four consecutive 3s and closed the quarter on a 19-9 run to pull within 89-79. The Heat pulled away early in the fourth after Herro made a 3-pointer and three-point play on consecutive possessions. Marvin Bagley III had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Sacramento. De’Aaron Fox added 11 points and 10 assists. The Kings have lost five straight following a season-best four-game win streak. Miami got a big lift in the first half from Herro, who had 14 points in the first quarters after making seven of his first nine shots. Andre Iguodala added a steal in the backcourt and dunk to put the Heat up 57-43. TIP-INS Heat: Miami’s last win in Sacramento was on April 1, 2016. … Duncan Robinson made the first shot in the first, second and fourth quarters. Kings: Starters Harrison Barnes (left foot strain) and Richaun Holmes (right knee soreness) did not play. . Glenn Robinson III had nine rebounds in the first half, his most in any full game since Nov. 6, 2019. Robinson didn’t get another rebound. UP NEXT Heat: Play the Lakers in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Kings: Visit the Bulls on Saturday night. Sacramento has won its last three games at the United Center. __ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press