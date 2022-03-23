Swirling Funnel Cloud Spotted in Mississippi Amid Tornado Warnings

A funnel cloud was spotted swirling in eastern Mississippi on Tuesday, March 22, amid severe storms and tornado warnings across the region.

This footage, shot by Brock Clay from his property in Kemper County, shows the dark funnel gliding across the rural landscape.

The National Weather Service said on Tuesday evening that while the severity of the weather was decreasing, flash flooding still posed “the biggest overnight threat” to parts of the Magnolia State. Credit: Brock Clay via Storyful