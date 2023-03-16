Swimming Pool Precariously Positioned as Hillside Crumbles in Orange County

Residents of four buildings in San Clemente, California, were forced to evacuate after the collapse of a hillside on March 15.

Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) crews responded to the scene in the 1500 block of Buena Vista on Wednesday morning. Firefighters conducted a search of three properties to ensure all residents were evacuated, authorities said.

Later in the day OCFA officials said that a fourth building was also red-tagged and evacuated.

This footage, released by the OCFA, shows the landslide just beneath the buildings as more land crumbles. A swimming pool at the back of one of the properties can also be seen precariously close to the edge of the landslide.

There were no reports of injuries. Credit: OCFA PIO via Storyful