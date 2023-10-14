Swifties pack the drive-in movie theater in North Ridgeville
The Eras Tour Concert Film a big boom for business at the Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive in theater. About 325 cars pulled up to watch Taylor Swift.
The Eras Tour Concert Film a big boom for business at the Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive in theater. About 325 cars pulled up to watch Taylor Swift.
The NBA player said that the Kansas City Chiefs star "deserves" the title amid the Taylor Swift dating rumors.
Newly-acquired Cowboys linebacker Rashaan Evans said he could play on Monday if necessary but said the final decision will be on the coaches
Elizabeth Hurley sent fans wild as she posed in a plunging white swimsuit on her Instagram – and the 58-year-old looked better than ever. See photo.
The Duke of Sussex is a doting father to four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Princess Lilibet - as these photos prove
Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member issued a damning criticism of his sitcom scenes and co-stars
“I am here for this! I love the girl power!”
"Chris looks to me and he says, 'Jada, I meant no harm,' " Jada told Hoda Kotb in an interviewing that airs in full Friday night on NBC
Taylor Swift made a generous donation to Harvesters Community Food Network over the summer, which took the Kansas City food bank by surprise.
David and Victoria Beckham headed out for date night, with VB pulling out all the stops in a red satin dress and heels
Julia Fox wears nothing but beads on the cover of Rollacoaster's Winter 2023 Issue, and debuts a new hair colour.
Michelle Dockery and Michael Fox have announced some exciting news with fans. Find out all the details here...
The "Quantico" alum has removed the "Game of Thrones" star from her own Instagram roster as well.
Friedle said he promptly informed an authority on set about the inappropriate behavior because Fishel was only 14 at the time.
Fans have speculated the Cyrus family is feuding following Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus’ separation
While it might be a few months away still, Kate Middleton's pre-Christmas plans have accidentally been leaked by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester - find out what the family will be up to
The "Frasier" reboot pays respect to late beloved actor John Mahoney and his unforgettable Martin Crane character. Here's how.
The actor delivered an epic takedown of the ex-president and a solution at the “Stop Trump Summit.”
The move comes just days after the couple reached a custody agreement.
With the royal family announcing the upcoming nuptials of the young prince and his longtime girlfriend, the spotlight is on one of Asia’s ‘most eligible bachelors’, as Maroosha Muzaffar reports
The cousins held up peace signs and smiled for the camera as they posed in matching outfits