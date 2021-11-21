Sweet Potato And Water Giveaway
Water and food giveaway leads to long lines less than a week before Thanksgiving
Water and food giveaway leads to long lines less than a week before Thanksgiving
The Montreal Canadiens exploded for four goals in the second period and held on to win 6-3 over the Nashville Predators Saturday to snap their four-game losing skid.
Andrew Mangiapane scored two power-play goals to help the Calgary Flames spoil the Islanders' debut of their new home arena next to Belmont Park, beating New York 5-2 on Saturday night.
Jones hasn't fought since Feb. 2020.
DK Metcalf was also fined for getting into it with some Packers.
Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for his second straight shutout as the Penguins beat Toronto 2-0 on Saturday to snap the Leafs' five-game winning streak.
The move comes after Manchester United fell to Watford 4-1 on Saturday, their fifth loss in seven Premier League matches.
Cody Durden picked a bizarre way to celebrate his first UFC win.
“You couldn’t have combined our other three guys and eaten what he did in two minutes."
Enes Kanter passed Lakers superstar LeBron James without exchanging a word during pregame warmups on Friday night, but the Celtics center's sneakers said more than enough.
Steve Smith was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease nearly two decades ago.
Hours after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse, VanVleet opened up about the feelings that came with the news and what it represents.
Djokovic has so far declined to say whether or not he's vaccinated.
Bubba Wallace, Ja Morant, Robert Griffin III and Elizabeth Williams were among the first to speak out about the verdict.
Fred VanVleet has played with a control on offence that has made him the steadiest member on the Raptors so far. Pascal Siakam, who is still in the midst of finding his game, could benefit from observing parts of VanVleet's game.
The Blue Jays have three key areas to address if they want to make it back into the postseason. Here are some free-agent names that can help them get there.
Crawford retained the WBO welterweight title Saturday before 11,568 at Michelob Ultra Arena with the stoppage 1:21 of the 10th.
NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane scored two power-play goals to help the Calgary Flames spoil the Islanders’ debut of their new home arena next to Belmont Park, beating New York 5-2 on Saturday night. Brad Richardson, Trevor Lewis and Johnny Gaudreau also scored, and Noah Hanafin had two assists to help Calgary extend its point streak to five games (3-0-2). Jacob Markstrom stopped 34 shots. Brock Nelson scored twice for the short-handed Islanders, who were missing seven players and lost their f
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe's two-year anniversary as Maple Leafs head coach turned out to be a dud. And despite his team's strong response after a tough start to the schedule, he'll have plenty to contemplate as Toronto hits the road. Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for his second straight shutout as the Pittsburgh Penguins picked up a 2-0 victory Saturday to snap the Leafs' five-game winning streak. "Our guys wanted it just as bad," Keefe said. "We lost to a good team that played better than us." Jake
Tim Boyle will make his first career NFL start on Sunday.
Eight games over the next two weeks will decide the College Football Playoff field.