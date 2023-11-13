Sweet Potato Crop Drop
Sweet Potato Crop Drop
Tesla has spent the past year slashing its prices to try and drive away the competition. That's a losing strategy.
A Canadian stock with established partnerships and an expanding network is the ideal investment for millennials. The post The 1 Canadian Stock Every Millennial Should Own appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Losing your job is never easy, but being laid off close to retirement can feel particularly stressful. Suddenly, the plans you had carefully crafted for your golden years are thrown into...
BEIJING -Oil prices backed off on Monday, reversing their Friday rally, as renewed concerns over waning demand in the United States and China dented market sentiment. Brent crude futures for January were down 71 cents, or 0.87%, at $80.72 a barrel at 0400 GMT, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were at $76.49, down 68 cents, or 0.88%. "Investors are more focused on slow demand in the United States and China while worries over the potential supply disruptions from the Israel-Hamas conflict have somewhat receded," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.
It probably is possible for most people to retire at age 55 if they have $2.5 million in savings. The ultimate answer, though, will depend on the interplay between various factors. These include your health, your anticipated retirement lifestyle and … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 55 With $2.5 Million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
In addition to the pay raise for some of its workers, Honda said it would shorten progression time for production associates at its U.S. facilities.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's largest e-commerce player Alibaba Group said it recorded year-on-year growth over this year's Singles Day sales period that ended at midnight on Saturday, while rival JD.com reported sales volumes at a record high. Originally a 24-hour online shopping event held on Nov. 11 each year in China, the Singles Day festival - a nod to the digits in the date - has expanded into weeks of promotions across the country's major e-commerce platforms and in bricks-and-mortar stores. Expectations for sales growth for the festival, which is viewed as a gauge of consumer confidence, were subdued this year as the economy struggles to recover.
Retirement can seem like a faraway goal until all of a sudden, it's not. When you only have a few years left until you retire, the financial decisions you make take on a new importance. Once you're inside the five-year window, that's a good time to review your plan to make sure you're on track. […] The post How to Master the Last 5 Years Before Retirement appeared first on SmartReads CMS - SmartAsset.
These methods can bolster your retirement savings.
China's leaders, determined to upgrade manufacturing, are steering money toward makers of high-tech products, from semiconductors to EVs, raising fears that overcapacity will fuel a new wave of cheap exports. Lending data from China's central bank offers a glimpse of government priorities: as of the end of September, outstanding loans to the troubled property sector fell 0.2% year-on-year but lending to the manufacturing sector jumped 38.2%. Economists caution that this wave of investment differs in key respects from an earlier capital investment surge that, among other effects, inflated China's solar panel industry, triggered a trade fight and put scores of companies out of business.
U.S lithium major Livent will begin meeting Allkem Australian investors from Monday ahead of a vote next month to approve a $10.6 billion merger that would form the world's third-largest producer amid weakening demand and prices for lithium. Livent CEO Paul Graves will take the top job at the newly minted Arcadium Lithium, if Allkem shareholders vote for the deal on Dec. 19. Merging the two companies would create the world's third-largest lithium producer by volume with assets spanning Australia, Canada and Argentina.
“The petroleum buyers are gone, unless you are talking oil call options, as supply and demand take a back seat to rising macroeconomic fears,” Phil Flynn, energy analyst at Chicago’s Price Futures Group, wrote as crude futures finished with a third straight week of losses after a four-month low earlier in the week. “Underneath it all, the crash in the price of oil is either a very ominous sign for the state of the global economy or a sign that it is being driven by fear and not on supply and demand fundamentals,” said Flynn. “The oil market swing in mood has gone from pricing in the biggest threat to global oil supply since the Arab oil embargo 50 years ago to almost a record short position in the history of the oil futures markets.”
(Reuters) -Australia's fourth-biggest lender, ANZ, said on Monday surging demand for its institutional banking services propelled its annual profit to a record but an aggressive campaign to sell more mortgages flattened its margin, sending its shares lower. As Australia's banks redirect focus away from their traditional earnings engine of mortgages, where interest rate increases have spurred competition, ANZ has benefited from an institutional payments platform that it says processes some of the world's biggest cross-border transactions. That pushed net profit from the bank's institutional unit up 53% to overtake its retail unit, by dollar value, in the year to September, and helped the Melbourne-listed company grow overall profit 14% to A$7.4 billion ($4.7 billion), just missing a Visible Alpha consensus forecast of A$7.56 billion.
Baby boomers are the largest generation to retire. However, a Stanford Center on Longevity study found that the median amount boomers have in tax-advantaged plans is $290,000 for early boomers born...
It's often said that a million dollars isn't as much as it used to be – but how about $2 million? A retirement fund of that amount can provide $80,000 in annual income - without even touching the principal. While … Continue reading → The post Is $2 Million Enough to Retire on at 55? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Hammered by inflation, recession fears and doubts about the future of Social Security, an increasing number of working Americans say they plan to claim their Social Security benefits early while staying on the job. Here are the factors driving this … Continue reading → The post More Workers Plan to Retire on Less Money by Claiming Social Security Early appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
It's not a stretch to say that LuxUrban Hotels Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:LUXH ) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.6x seems...
Jacob Chansley rose to infamy as the "QAnon shaman" and the face of the January 6, 2021 seige on the US Capitol. Now, he is trying to return as an elected representative.
Rumors about Reese Witherspoon dating Kevin Costner swirled this week. Here's what Reese's rep had to say.
The former president strolled into Madison Square Garden with Kid Rock, Tucker Carlson and Dana White before a surprise greeting at UFC 295.