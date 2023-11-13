Sweet Potato Crop Drop

Investing.com

“The petroleum buyers are gone, unless you are talking oil call options, as supply and demand take a back seat to rising macroeconomic fears,” Phil Flynn, energy analyst at Chicago’s Price Futures Group, wrote as crude futures finished with a third straight week of losses after a four-month low earlier in the week. “Underneath it all, the crash in the price of oil is either a very ominous sign for the state of the global economy or a sign that it is being driven by fear and not on supply and demand fundamentals,” said Flynn. “The oil market swing in mood has gone from pricing in the biggest threat to global oil supply since the Arab oil embargo 50 years ago to almost a record short position in the history of the oil futures markets.”