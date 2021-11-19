Sweet homecoming for Auburn's Chase Maasdorp

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK — The NHL has rescheduled one of the three Ottawa Senators games that were postponed this week due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The league announced Friday that Ottawa's game at New Jersey originally scheduled for Tuesday night will now take place Dec. 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark. The Senators and the NHL announced Monday that the game at New Jersey, as well as home games Thursday against Nashville and Saturday against the New York Rangers, would be postponed as the team