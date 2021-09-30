Sweet Dog Enjoys Snow Throne on Her Last Day

The owners of a Saint Bernard in Utah enjoyed a bittersweet weekend with their dog recently, before she was put to sleep due to cancer on September 27. There was just one thing more they wanted – to give the dog, Maggie, one last experience of snow.

After putting a call out, Maggie’s owners, Eli and Marianna, were delighted when the Salt Lake County Ice Center offered them some artificial white stuff for Maggie to enjoy one last time.

Video by Marianna Wilson, who runs Happy Tails Dog Hiking, shows Maggie enjoying her snow throne. “We are incredibly grateful that our sweet girl spent her final moments surrounded by immense love and comfort,” a post on the Happy Tails Facebook page said. Credit: Happy Tails Dog Hiking via Storyful