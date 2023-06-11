Swarm of Mormon Crickets Descends on Elko, Nevada

Mormon crickets descended on Elko, Nevada, and five other counties in the northeastern region of the state, with a mass of crickets swarming over roads, cars and houses.

Footage taken by Jennifer Kimball on June 7 and 10 shows the crickets.

“The footage I filmed took place alongside and just off of Lamoille Highway, from Elko Nevada to Spring Creek Nevada in one solid six-mile stretch,” Kimball told Storyful. “Residents had to sweep their way into their homes.”

According to the University of Nevada, Reno, Mormon cricket populations are cyclic over many years.

In large numbers, their feeding can contribute to soil erosion, poor water quality, nutrient-depleted soils, and potentially cause damage to range and cropland ecosystems.

Speaking to local media, Jeff Knight, an entomologist for the Nevada Department of Agriculture, said the crickets have returned after the dormant period for Northeastern Nevada ended in 2019.

“We expect populations to be high for four to six years and then they’ll drop back down again and we won’t see them,” Knight said. Credit: Jennifer Kimball via Storyful