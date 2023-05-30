Swarm of Bees Hovers Over Indianapolis 500 Race

A large swarm of bees was spotted buzzing about in the sky above the Indianapolis Motor Speedway race tracks in Indianapolis, Indiana, on May 28.

Footage captured by Darian Gilliam shows the bees flying above the racetracks as race-goers remain unfazed and focused on the event.

Gilliam told Storyful that the bees were not harming anyone, but nonetheless “thought it was crazy that fans just sat” and were undeterred. Credit: Darian Gilliam via Storyful