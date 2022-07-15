SWAC Commissioner to lead NCAA Basketball Committee
Dr. Charles McClelland, a graduate of Callaway High School and the Commissioner of the SWAC, will be the new chair of the NCAA Division 1 Basketball Committee. Dr. McClelland becomes the first representative from a HBCU institution or program to become chair of the committee. The committee selects teams, seeding and brackets for the NCAA basketball tournament. The Jackson native became commissioner of the SWAC back in 2018 and has been serving on the committee since 2019. He'll be vice chair going into this season.