Svi Mykhailiuk with a deep 3 vs the Washington Wizards
A man with purported ties to "Uncle Dennis" is suing West and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Complete positional rankings to prepare you for your semifinal matchup.
The NHL is considering having all seven Canadian teams play the upcoming season in the United States, according to multiple media reports.
The Sixers are one of James Harden's two preferred trade destinations.
Jarvis Landry responded as expected to Marcus Peters' repeated acts of disrespect.
An international court confirmed that Russia will pay a hefty price for its state-sponsored doping scheme.
The former Vezina Trophy winner announced Thursday on Twitter that he will skip the upcoming NHL campaign due to a heart condition.
Its board of directors also announced Greg Taylor has been pegged as the first executive director. Taylor will take over in January after serving as a senior vice president of player development, having been involved with assisting players with professional and social development.
Host William Lou speaks with Michael Grange of Sportsnet to get an inside look at the negotiations behind Masai Ujiri's next contract.
Diana Taurasi is proud of what the WNBA accomplished in 2020, and is definitely not thinking about retiring any time soon.
Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie are teaming up for the first time at the PNC Championship.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a groin injury.Carr came up lame on a third-down scramble near the goal line in the first quarter for the Raiders on Thursday night. He went immediately to the locker room and the team says he will not return.Carr has started 108 of 110 regular-season games for the Raiders since taking over as starter as a rookie in Week 1 in 2014. He missed the final game of the 2016 season and a playoff game that that season with a broken leg and one game in 2017 with a broken bone in his back.Marcus Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in 2015 by Tennessee, took over for Carr on the next drive for the Raiders. It is Mariota’s first action all season after signing a contract with $7.5 million guaranteed this season.Mariota led the Raiders to a TD on his first drive, connecting on a 35-yard pass to Darren Waller.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
A preseason that's just beginning for some players is already ending for others.James Harden suited up in Houston for only the second time, with newcomer Christian Wood getting his first — and only — action. The Rockets' game Thursday against San Antonio was the finale of their four-game exhibition slate, so the rest of their preparation for the regular season will have to come in practices.That's not ideal for a rookie coach such as Stephen Silas, but it isn't much easier even for a veteran like the Spurs' Gregg Popovich, whose team was playing its last of three games.“I would think any coach would say he’s said he was more ready in the past,” Popovich said.Before, there was more time between the opening of training camps and the start of the regular season, more opportunities to schedule games. This time, with everything shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic, four tune-up games is all anyone could get, and some opted for only half that.Popovich said that's prevented coaches from putting in all the schemes they want, and Silas was more concerned with keeping his players healthy than strategy, anyway. He rested newcomers DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall.Wall's old team, the Washington Wizards, got Bradley Beal on the floor for the first time but are still waiting to see Russell Westbrook, who was swapped for Wall.Preseason play ends Saturday after barely a week of action. Coaches will then have just a couple days from there to finalize rosters before real games begin.“Fortunately everybody’s in the same boat, so there’s nobody ahead of anybody else,” Popovich said.Thursday's games:PISTONS 97, WIZARDS 86At Washington, Josh Jackson scored 17 points off the bench for Detroit.Jerami Grant scored 15 points and Delon Wright added 13 as the Pistons (2-1) led by as much as 26 points.Beal scored 10 points in 16 minutes. Troy Brown Jr. led Washington (0-2) with 14 points.HORNETS 123, MAGIC 115At Orlando, Florida, Terry Rozier scored 20 points and rookie LaMelo Ball came off the bench to add 18 more.Devonte' Graham also had 18 for the Hornets (1-2), while Miles Bridges finished with 17. Charlotte made 18 3-pointers, with Ball and Graham knocking down four apiece.Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic. Markelle Fultz added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists.The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Days after their hard-hitting game, the Ravens and Browns are still bashing each other.Cleveland wide receiver Jarvis Landry on Thursday called Baltimore cornerback Marcus Peters “a coward” for appearing to spit at him during Monday night's game.A video taken from the national TV broadcast shows Peters spitting in Landry's direction at the end of the first quarter. Landry has his back turned and is walking in the opposite direction and toward Cleveland's huddle when Peters spits.Landry said the action was uncalled for.“He’s a coward,” Landry said Thursday on a Zoom call after practice. “He knew that maybe behind my back he could do things like that, but to my face he wouldn’t. Take it for what it’s worth and now I know. Everybody knows what type of player he is and the type of person he is and just move on from there.”On Baltimore's flight home following the Ravens' last-second 47-42 win, Peters was filmed by a teammate calling Landry and injured Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. “homegirls.”Peters' act could be considered more troubling given the COVID-19 pandemic. Peters could face punishment from the NFL, which reviews every game for possible fines. Any discipline against Peters would be announced Saturday.Landry spoke in measured tones when discussing the incident, but was clearly upset.“Be a man about if you’re going to do something like that,” Landry said. “I don’t know about protocols, but if there is a protocol about being a man, that sure ain’t it right there.”In a statement issued by the Ravens, Peters said: “I didn’t spit at Jarvis. Where I come from, when you have an issue with someone, you deal with it face-to-face, man-to-man. Anyone who believes that I intentionally spit at him does not know me — plain and simple.”Baltimore hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.Landry was asked if he would welcome a third game between the Browns and Ravens this season — in the playoffs.“I won’t lose sleep, but definitely going to make it another game to remember,” Landry said, adding he doesn't have a history with Peters. "Whatever his beef is, I don’t know, but if that’s what he want, he definitely got it.”It's the latest bad blood between the AFC North rivals.Last year, the Browns accused Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey of choking Beckham when he had him pinned on the ground after a play.Also, after Monday's game, Baltimore running back J.K. Dobbins gloated on Twitter about a big hit on Browns safety Andrew Sendejo, who suffered a concussion.“Boy better bring his big boy britches next time, because I’m coming strong every run,” Dobbins tweeted.Dobbins subsequently deleted his post, and sent out another: "It’s a competitive game … people talk trash on the field all the time I respect bro like chill haha I hope he's okay.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
It's time to wave the white flag. The war on performance-enhancing drugs has been lost. Russia's watered-down ban is only more evidence of that.
A preseason game got heated. On one side, at least.
With the COVID-19 pandemic raging and restrictions tight, playing the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Jan. 1 looms as an affront to common sense and geographic realities. But common sense doesn't appear to be in the nature of those in charge of the Rose Bowl.
Marcus Mariota's first drive with the Raiders was a success.
Did Jon Gruden grab the wrong hat?
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell is confident former MVP Christian Yelich’s 2020 hitting struggles won’t carry over to next season.After winning consecutive NL batting titles in 2018 and 2019 during his first two years with the Brewers, Yelich hit just .205 with 12 homers and 22 RBIs in 58 games. Although his high walk totals gave him a solid .356 on-base percentage, Yelich also struck out in over 30% of his plate appearances.“It’s not going to happen again,” Counsell said Thursday. “Whenever we ask the question, ‘Why did that happen?’ Christian doesn’t have an answer, necessarily. He can’t explain all of it. I can’t explain all of it. I don’t think Christian wanted it to happen. But it did. What it does is it puts your mind to work, and that’s what he’s doing. He’s going to get to work and make sure when we start up that he’s in a good place and ready to go.”Yelich’s slide contributed to the Brewers’ team-wide hitting problems as they went 29-31 but still earned a third straight playoff berth thanks to Major League Baseball’s expanded playoff format. Yelich had won the MVP in 2018 and finished second in the balloting in 2019.The Brewers lost a best-of-3, first-round series in two games to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.He wasn’t the only big-name hitter to struggle last year in the pandemic-shortened season, which may help explain why Counsell believes his star player will bounce back.“I just know it’s going to be better,” Counsell said. “I know it’s going to be good. So, I feel really good about that. I don’t worry about it. I’m confident in it.”Counsell also said he hasn’t spoken with Ryan Braun about the 2011 MVP’s plans for next season. Braun, 37, talked multiple times last season about the possibility he might retire.The Brewers declined to pick up a mutual $15 million 2021 option on Braun’s contract, making him a free agent. The veteran outfielder has spent his entire MLB career in Milwaukee and has a franchise-record 352 home runs.Counsell acknowledged next season would have an unusual feel if Braun isn’t around.“It’s going to be different, there’s no question,” Counsell said. “There at the end, it didn’t turn out the way I would have liked it to, necessarily, for him. But in another way, it kind of did. I mean, if this is the end, he played on three straight playoff teams in the last three years of his career."You know, when guys signed contracts like that, I think we often say, ‘Well we signed up for the first couple years and we know the last couple years might not be that good.’ And he was a part of and part of leading those three teams to the playoffs in his last three years. That’s ending your career on a really, really strong note, and something that’s really impressive in my eyes.”___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSteve Megargee, The Associated Press