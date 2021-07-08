SUV Sinks in Kentucky River Moments After Dad Rescues Daughters

A dad rescued his two daughters from a sinking SUV on the Ohio River in Kentucky on July 4, with this bystander video showing what a close call it was.

Harley Day was attending a fireworks display with his family at English Park in Owensboro when he briefly stepped out of the SUV, leaving his daughters – aged one and three – inside.

The vehicle ended up in the water after his one-year-old put it in neutral, he said.

“I had stepped out just for a second to ask my fiancee something … And within the time that I shut the door and looked over the front of my car to speak to her, my youngest Abby decided to put the truck into neutral,” Day told 14 News.

Day tried to stop the vehicle, but fell and was dragged into the river, he told 14 News. There, with the help of others on the scene, he managed to get his girls out before the vehicle was fully submerged.

“I wasn’t worried about my vehicle or myself. I was just worried about the safety of my kids,” he said.

Footage captured by bystander Joey Adams shows the car being dragged underwater.

While nobody was seriously hurt, Day said that losing the SUV was still a blow, as he worked as a delivery driver. He is asking anyone who would like to help him out to donate to a GoFundMe set up for the family. Credit: Joey Adams via Storyful