SUV Rear-ends Semi

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
A second-half goal from Jonathan David has put Canada one step closer to the World Cup.
Auston Matthews scored at 2:32 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Friday night.
Stephen Curry surpassed Ray Allen's record in 585 fewer games.
A.J. Brown revealed on Instagram on Friday night he nearly attempted suicide last year.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was fined US$15,000 by the NBA on Friday for making an obscene gesture during a game against Philadelphia a day earlier.
Scottie Barnes has already made a fan out of Charles Barkley.
Scottie Pippen said he was a better teammate than Michael Jordan.
Denis Shapovalov advanced to his second straight Stockholm Open final with a 6-4, 7-5 win over fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday.
Gary Trent Jr. was asked to take on a bigger defensive role and buy in to the Toronto Raptors' culture. Thus far, he hasn't just met the expectations, he's exceeded them.
The league is in "advanced stages" of its investigation into the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat regarding their deals with Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry.
Jon Gruden's lawyer accused Roger Goodell and the NFL of leaking the racist and anti-gay emails that led to Gruden's resignation.
Rudy Gobert received the highest fine after the NBA determined he "initiated" the altercation.
Connor McDavid has yet to convince John Tortorella that he can win in the playoffs.
“It is clear to me that Coach Hayford is no longer able to effectively lead this team.”
Marie Hollaway, Kyle Lowry's mom, still has much love for the Raptors.
The prosecutor in charge of the case said it's possible Aminata Diallo could be brought back into custody.
The players are almost guaranteed to reject MLB's reported proposal.
EDMONTON — John Herdman saw and took the opportunity for another teaching moment. Canada was in the early stages of a difficult, protracted fight against Costa Rica, in front of more than 48,000 fans, the third-largest home crowd in the history of the men's national soccer team. There was a nervy crackle in the cold evening air. Even the stadium announcer was feeling the pressure. Before the game, he'd accidentally introduced local hero Alphonso Davies twice. Canada had been awarded a free kick
Imagine seeing your art in mainstream places such as the NHL. For artist and graphic designer Patrick Hunter, it's a reality — and it's happened to him twice. Hunter, an Ojibway artist from Red Lake who's currently based in Toronto, collaborated with Chicago earlier this year on the team's land acknowledgment, which is played at the beginning of every game. Now, Hunter has designed a hockey mask for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who wore it in a recent game against Pittsburgh Penguins for Native
VANCOUVER — The Calgary Stampeders have clinched their spot in the playoffs, but head coach Dave Dickenson says there's still lots of work to be done. “We’re not even close to the team we can be. We just have to make sure we keep improving," he said Friday after his team beat the B.C. Lions 33-23 to earn a spot in the post-season. "Everyone that wins the Grey Cup is improving as the season goes on through the playoffs, they don’t stay static. If you stay static, someone passes you.” After starti