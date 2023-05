CBC

The Alberta New Democratic Party, which has made health care one of its priority issues during the current election contest, says up to 800,000 Albertans do not have a family doctor. "Currently, up to 800,000 Albertans don't have access to a family doctor. My message to every one of them is that under an NDP government, if you need a doctor, you'll have a doctor," said NDP Leader Rachel Notley at a press conference in Red Deer on May 2. Is 800,000 really accurate? Unfortunately, there are no rec