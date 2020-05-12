Sutter County grandmother celebrates 100th birthday with parade

Great-grandmother Fay celebrated her 100th birthday in Sutter County on Sunday. For the past month, her great-grandson Joshua Harwell planned a birthday parade. The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office and the Sutter County Fire District took part in the parade by driving by Grandma Fay’s house and honking their horns. All Grandma Fay wanted for her birthday was a Smucker's jar of jam. Watch the celebration in the video above.

