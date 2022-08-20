Suspects Vandalize Chinese Church With Fire Extinguishers

A church was burglarized and vandalized after people entered, sprayed fire extinguishers, and stole televisions, in Peoria, Illinois, on August 16, according to local media reports.

Surveillance footage posted to Facebook by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office was described as showing two people in the Peoria Chinese Christian Church, one spraying a fire extinguisher while the other films the act on his cell phone.

In a Facebook post, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects.

“Video shows that the suspects most likely were recording the incident on social media. That means there are people out there that know who these two are and let’s hope they do the right thing and turn these criminals in,” Sheriff Watkins said. Credit: Peoria County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

