Suspects sought after 4 shot on West North Avenue in Baltimore
Two men are dead after as many as four people were shot Friday morning on West North Avenue in Baltimore. The crime scene stretches for a couple of blocks from the 3100 block of West North Avenue and around the corner onto Longwood Street after the shots were fired around 10:35 a.m. Police said officers received a license plate alert for a stolen car that they tracked to North Avenue. Police said the officers found the car and saw the doors open and people running. A man collapsed and died at the scene just a few feet from a sign that reads, "Enough is enough." Another man died at a hospital.